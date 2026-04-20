Toyota unveils bold redesign for the next-generation Corolla Cross

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Toyota has officially pulled the wraps off the highly anticipated redesign of the Corolla Cross, signaling a major shift toward a more premium and aggressive aesthetic for the popular compact crossover.

The 2026 model year update moves away from the safe, conservative styling of its predecessor, adopting a sophisticated look that draws heavy inspiration from the brand’s newer electric and hybrid offerings, such as the Crown and the latest Prius, News.Az reports, citing Carscoops.

The most striking changes are found at the front of the vehicle, where a sleek, "hammerhead" LED lighting signature replaces the traditional bulbous headlights. The new grille-less upper fascia, paired with a wide, textured lower intake, gives the SUV a much wider and more planted stance. Along the sides, sharper character lines and redesigned alloy wheels contribute to a more athletic profile, while the rear benefits from streamlined taillights and a more integrated bumper design that reduces the visual bulk of the vehicle.

Inside, the cabin has undergone a significant digital transformation to keep pace with an increasingly tech-savvy market. The dashboard now features a larger, high-definition floating touchscreen interface running Toyota’s latest multimedia system, which supports wireless connectivity and over-the-air updates. Drivers will also find a fully digital instrument cluster and upgraded materials throughout the interior, including soft-touch surfaces and sustainable fabric options, elevating the overall sense of quality compared to the outgoing model.

Under the hood, Toyota continues to prioritize efficiency, with the hybrid powertrain remaining the centerpiece of the lineup. The updated Fifth-Generation Toyota Hybrid System is expected to deliver a modest bump in horsepower while maintaining class-leading fuel economy. All-wheel drive remains a key option for the redesigned model, utilizing an electric motor at the rear to provide traction without the need for a traditional driveshaft, further optimizing interior space and weight.

The redesign of the Corolla Cross is a strategic move to solidify Toyota's dominance in the hyper-competitive subcompact SUV segment. By blending the legendary reliability of the Corolla nameplate with a much more daring design language and cutting-edge technology, Toyota is aiming to attract a younger demographic while retaining its loyal customer base. The new Corolla Cross is expected to hit showrooms later this year, positioned as a versatile and stylish bridge between the smaller C-HR and the larger RAV4.

News.Az