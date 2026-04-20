US military releases Video of Marines boarding Iranian ship - VIDEO

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has released a new video showing Marines boarding the Iranian-flagged vessel Touska in the Gulf of Oman, News.Az reports.

The footage, posted on X, shows Marines departing the USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship by helicopter and then descending onto the container ship using ropes as part of the boarding operation.

The visuals depict the Marines being transported from the USS Tripoli over the sea before they fast-rope onto the vessel to carry out the boarding procedure.

News.Az