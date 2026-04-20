Knife-carrying man arrested at House of Councillors office building in Tokyo

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A man carrying a knife was arrested on Monday at the office building used by members of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan’s parliament, known as the Diet, in Tokyo, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

The Metropolitan Police Department detained the individual, who says he is in his 50s, on suspicion of violating Japan’s firearms and swords control law.

The arrest came after a staff member alerted a patrolling riot police officer at around 9:45 a.m. that a man in the building was carrying a knife.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the suspect told investigators that he had been instructed to bring the knife by lawmaker Satsuki Katayama.

Police said the knife was discovered when the man attempted to pass through a metal detector at the building’s entrance. He did not resist arrest or display any violent behavior.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, a member of the Upper House from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters that she had known the man planned to travel to Tokyo in hopes of meeting her.

News.Az