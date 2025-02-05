NBA legend Michael Jordan’s son arrested on drug charge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Marcus Jordan, the 34-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested early Tuesday in central Florida on a misdemeanor drug charge.

Police discovered his car stuck on railroad tracks just minutes before a commuter train was set to pass, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Marcus Jordan was charged with possession of cocaine, a second-degree misdemeanor, and resisting an officer without violence, also a misdemeanor, according to online court records. He was arrested at 1:14 a.m. ET, booked at 6:03 a.m. and released at 11:38 a.m. on $4,000 bond.

Officers with the Maitland Police Department found Jordan's Lamborghini sport utility vehicle immobile on railroad tracks in the Orlando suburb -- with a commuter train just 10 minutes away -- because the vehicle's tires were buried in dirt and rock from being spun repeatedly, according to an arrest report.

Officers learned that Jordan had just fled from a traffic stop in a neighboring county. They asked him to get out of the vehicle after smelling alcohol and noticing his slurred speech and confusion. They found a bag in his pants of what tested positive for cocaine, the arrest report said.

Jordan, a former University of Central Florida basketball player, refused to talk to reporters when he was released Tuesday from the Orange County Jail.

