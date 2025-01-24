NBA: Stephen Curry leads Warriors to 131-106 victory over Bulls

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stephen Curry posted 21 points and seven assists, while Quinten Post scored a career-high 20 points as the Golden State Warriors cruised to a 131-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Gui Santos added 19 points with five 3-pointers and Andrew Wiggins had 17 points as the Warriors completed a back-to-back after squandering an 18-point lead in a 123-117 loss at Sacramento on Wednesday night, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. Zach LaVine scored 24 points and Josh Giddey added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Chicago, which snapped a five-game skid at the Clippers on Monday.Curry, playing back-to-back games for the first time since November before dealing with tendinitis in both knees, went 5 for 12 on 3-pointers.Earlier in the day, was named for the All-Star Game on his home floor at Chase Center on Feb. 16 — his 11th and 10th time as a starter. That moved him past Paul Arizin for most All-Star selections in franchise history.Bulls: G Coby White, who sat out a second consecutive game, was examined by a doctor and underwent imaging in Los Angeles that showed he has a bone bruise in his right ankle from planting on his foot Jan. 19 at Portland. Coach Billy Donovan expects White might miss a week or more.Warriors: Draymond Green missed his third straight game with a strained left calf.Wiggins and Post hit consecutive 3-pointers late in the third that turned a 10-point advantage into a 94-80 lead going into the final 12 minutes.The Warriors haven't been swept in their seven back-to-backs this season. They are 3-4 in the second game.Chicago returns home to face the 76ers on Saturday night. The Warriors host LeBron James and the Lakers on Saturday.

