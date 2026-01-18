NBC: Trump aims to expand US icebreaker presence in Canadian waters

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is concerned about Canada's potential vulnerability in the Arctic and intends to purchase additional icebreakers to patrol the waters off its coast, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

The Trump administration believes that protecting Canada's northern border is a key element in the United States' efforts to strengthen the security of the entire Western Hemisphere.

Trump has reportedly expressed frustration with Canada for what he sees as its insufficient defense spending. Amid the American leader's growing dissatisfaction, the United States and Canada are negotiating ways to expand military cooperation in the Arctic.

The channel notes that among the options being discussed are the modernization of Canada's early warning systems for enemy approaches to the country's territory or waters, the expansion of joint military exercises, and an increase in joint air and sea patrols.

