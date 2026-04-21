Neanderthal-Human hybrid theory debunked as suspect skull is reidentified

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A prehistoric skull fragment found in Hahnöfersand, Germany, once hailed as definitive evidence of a Neanderthal-human hybrid, has been reclassified as a standard modern human.

Originally discovered in 1973, the frontal bone was initially thought to be 36,000 years old, an age that coincided perfectly with the era when Homo sapiens and Neanderthals were known to have interbred, News.Az reports, citing IFL Science.

However, new high-tech analysis and revised radiocarbon dating published on April 20, 2026, have definitively shattered this theory.

The latest study reveals that the specimen is actually only 7,500 years old, placing the individual in the Mesolithic period—thousands of years after Neanderthals had already gone extinct. Using 3D comparative analysis, researchers found that while the skull's thick brow ridge was once considered a "Neanderthal" trait, it actually falls well within the natural variation of modern humans from the Holocene epoch.

Scientists concluded that while interbreeding did happen in human history, the Hahnöfersand individual was not a hybrid, but simply a modern human with slightly more pronounced physical features.

News.Az