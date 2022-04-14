Nearly 200 children killed in Ukraine since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 197 children have been killed and over 351 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war against its eastern neighbor, News.Az reports citing the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

As many as 115 children are affected by the war in the Donetsk region, 105 in the Kyiv region, 81 in Kharkiv, 54 in Chernihiv, 40 in Mykolaiv, 36 in Luhansk, 23 in Zaporizhzhia, 38 in Kherson, 16 in the capital city Kyiv, 16 in Sumy and 15 in Zhytomyr.

News.Az