Nearly all Pakistani citizens leave India following visa cancellation - media

According to the data, since April 24, 537 Pakistani citizens have exited India through the Attari checkpoint in the Indian state of Punjab, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Indian immigration authorities continue to verify compliance with the government’s order after the April 27 deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave the country expired.

On April 24, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced that it was suspending the issuance of visas to Pakistani nationals and cancelling previously granted visas effective April 27. Medical visas issued to Pakistani citizens remain valid until April 29. The decision does not apply to Hindu Pakistani citizens who are staying in India on long-term visas.

New Delhi imposed these measures after an attack in Jammu and Kashmir killed 26 people. Indian authorities accused Pakistani intelligence services of being involved in the attack.