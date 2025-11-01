Nearly half of major US airports hit by ATC shortages amid shutdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

America’s aviation system is buckling under pressure as the federal government shutdown enters its 31st day — and this time, the disruption is hitting the skies. Nearly half of the 30 busiest U.S. airports reported air traffic control shortages on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed, triggering thousands of delays and forcing airlines to brace for even worse days ahead.

In what officials called the most widespread staffing crisis since the shutdown began, major hubs like New York, Dallas, Denver, Washington, Phoenix, and Nashville were all impacted. New York was hit especially hard, with 80% of controllers absent, leading to long delays and mounting frustration among travelers and airline staff. At LaGuardia alone, half of all flights were delayed and 12% cancelled, with wait times stretching past two hours, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The timing offered only a brief relief: Halloween evening traffic is typically lighter, down about 20%, blunting what could have been an even more chaotic day across U.S. airspace. Still, more than 5,600 flights were delayed and 500 canceled on Friday, according to FlightAware.

Behind the scenes, 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA workers are now one month without pay — and the strain is obvious. The FAA warned that controllers are facing “immense stress and fatigue,” urging Congress to end the shutdown and restore pay.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy echoed the concern, warning Americans to expect more gridlock. “You are going to see even more disruptions,” he told Fox News, with airlines preparing for a rough week ahead.

The shutdown — triggered by stalled budget talks — has deepened an already-serious staffing crisis. Even before the standoff, the FAA was short 3,500 controllers, many already working six-day weeks and mandatory overtime. Now, the system is stretched beyond capacity, raising fresh questions about aviation safety and the government’s ability to keep the busiest skies in the world running smoothly.

Airlines including Delta, United, Southwest, and American are urging lawmakers to quickly pass a temporary funding bill and get the government back open. Aviation union leaders are doing the same, warning that the industry is nearing a breaking point.

For passengers, the message is simple: expect delays, cancellations, and long lines — and don’t expect things to improve until Washington does.

News.Az