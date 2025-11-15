Nepal extends voter registration ahead of upcoming elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nepal announced on Saturday a five-day extension for voter registration ahead of its first elections since anti-corruption protests led to the government's downfall earlier this year, citing high demand for voter participation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“There has been enthusiastic participation. We have extended the deadline to ensure no eligible voter is left out,” Election Commission spokesman Narayan Prasad Bhattarai told AFP.

Would-be voters in the elections set for March now have until Friday to register.

The vote follows deadly protests in September, initially sparked by anger over a brief social media ban and spearheaded by young people under the loose “Gen Z” umbrella title.

The uprising was fueled by deeper frustration over economic hardship and corruption.

Bhattarai said that more than 300,000 new voters have registered so far since the campaign began on September 25.

Young would-be voters have been lining up to fill in their names in registration booths over the past few weeks, and the election commission has also opened online registration.

In Nepal's last general elections, in 2022, nearly 18 million people were registered to vote.

The country's prime interim minister, Sushila Karki, said on Friday she was coordinating with election officials to ensure "all citizens can easily exercise their democratic rights."

Karki, a former chief justice, was appointed to steer the Himalayan nation in an interim capacity following two days of violent unrest in September that killed at least 76 people and saw parliament, courts and government buildings set ablaze.

The unrest resulted in the previous government's collapse.

Nepal's political landscape remains volatile, with widespread mistrust of long-dominant parties complicating efforts to ensure credible polls.

News.Az