Nepal ministers cling to army helicopter ropes to escape protesters - VIDEO

Ministers in Nepal airlifted by army chopper ropes to escape angry protesters (Photo: X/@Osint613)

Dramatic footage emerging from Kathmandu, Nepal, shows government ministers and their families clinging to the sling of an army helicopter as they flee from violent protesters.

Smoke billowed from the streets below, with a rescue basket lifting officials over a hotel in the chaos, News.Az reports, citing Hindustan Times.

Army helicopters were deployed to airlift officials to safety, with one video being circulated widely on social media capturing a rescue basket carrying ministers over a Kathmandu hotel as smoke billowed in the background.

People screamed at the chopper as it kept flying away.

