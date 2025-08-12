Nepal opens 97 mountains for free climbing, hikes Everest fee
Photo: AP
Nepal has announced that it will waive climbing permits for 97 of its Himalayan mountains, aiming to encourage exploration of lesser-known peaks. However, the country will raise the fees for summiting Mount Everest, reflecting the growing demand and the need for sustainable management of the world’s tallest mountain.
The government plans to offer free permits to peaks located in Nepal's Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces, ranging in height from 19,590 feet and 23,398 feet, in an effort to create more tourism in some of its remote provinces and prevent overcrowding on Mount Everest, News.Az reports citing foreign media.