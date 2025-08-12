Nepal opens 97 mountains for free climbing, hikes Everest fee

"Despite their breathtaking beauty, the number of tourists and mountaineers here is very low as access is so difficult. We hope the new provision will help," said Himal Gautam, director of Nepal's Tourism Department.

"They can create jobs, generate income, and strengthen the local economy."

The Nepal government is also considering a new law that would require anyone wanting to climb Everest to have first summited a mountain over 23,000 feet in their country.

Permit fees to summit Mount Everest will go up to $15,000 from $11,000 in September this year.

Permit fees are a vital income stream for Nepal, bringing in more than 4% of the national economy.

In 2024, the Nepal government received $5.92 million in climbing fees with Everest bringing in $4.5 million.

