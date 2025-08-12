Yandex metrika counter

Nepal opens 97 mountains for free climbing, hikes Everest fee

Nepal opens 97 mountains for free climbing, hikes Everest fee
Photo: AP

Nepal has announced that it will waive climbing permits for 97 of its Himalayan mountains, aiming to encourage exploration of lesser-known peaks. However, the country will raise the fees for summiting Mount Everest, reflecting the growing demand and the need for sustainable management of the world’s tallest mountain.

The government plans to offer free permits to peaks located in Nepal's Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces, ranging in height from 19,590 feet and 23,398 feet, in an effort to create more tourism in some of its remote provinces and prevent overcrowding on Mount Everest, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Despite their breathtaking beauty, the number of tourists and mountaineers here is very low as access is so difficult. We hope the new provision will help," said Himal Gautam, director of Nepal's Tourism Department.

"They can create jobs, generate income, and strengthen the local economy."

The Nepal government is also considering a new law that would require anyone wanting to climb Everest to have first summited a mountain over 23,000 feet in their country.

Permit fees to summit Mount Everest will go up to $15,000 from $11,000 in September this year.

Permit fees are a vital income stream for Nepal, bringing in more than 4% of the national economy.

In 2024, the Nepal government received $5.92 million in climbing fees with Everest bringing in $4.5 million.

News.Az 

