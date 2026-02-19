Nestle beats Q4 sales forecasts, eyes ice cream sale

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nestlé reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales growth and said it is in advanced negotiations to sell its remaining ice cream business, as the food giant continues to streamline its portfolio.

The Swiss consumer goods company, known for brands such as Maggi and Nescafé, indicated the potential divestment would involve its joint venture partner Froneri. The move is part of Nestlé’s broader strategy to focus on higher-growth and higher-margin segments, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Looking ahead, Nestlé forecast full-year organic sales growth of 3-4% in 2026 and said it expects an improvement in its underlying trading operating profit margin, which stood at 16.1% in 2025.

The better-than-expected quarterly performance suggests Nestlé is maintaining pricing power and demand resilience despite ongoing pressure across the global consumer goods sector.

News.Az