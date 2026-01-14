Nestle CEO apologises after infant formula recall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nestle CEO Philipp Navratil has issued a public apology following the recall of certain batches of the company’s infant nutrition products across dozens of countries. The announcement comes after quality concerns were identified at a factory in the Netherlands in December 2025.

Navratil stressed that there have been no confirmed cases of illness linked to the recalled products, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a video message, he said: “I sincerely apologise for the worry and disruption this may have caused parents, caregivers, and our customers.”

The recall adds pressure on Nestle, known for brands like KitKat and Nescafe, as Navratil works to revive growth and implement a portfolio review after management changes. All affected products have now been officially recalled across Europe.

