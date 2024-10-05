Netanyahu appeals nation regarding attack on Iran
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu published an address to the nation on the X social network, in which he stated Israel's right and duty to respond to Iran's attack, News.Az reports.
According to him, Tehran has already hit Israeli cities twice with hundreds of missiles.
The politician noted that no country in the world would allow this.
"Israel has the duty and the right to defend itself and respond to these attacks - and we will do so," Netanyahu said.
