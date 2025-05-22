Netanyahu appoints new security chief

On May 22, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his choice for the next head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, despite a ban on such appointments by the attorney general, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu announced this evening his decision to appoint Major General David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet," a statement from the premier's office said, adding that "Zini has held many operational and command positions" within the military.