Ukraine destroys Russian Iskander launchers in Crimea - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces destroyed Russian Iskander ballistic missile launch systems in occupied Crimea overnight on March 14, preventing a potential attack on Ukrainian cities, the military said.

According to the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, drones struck at least one launcher near the village of Vyshneve, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russian troops had reportedly moved the vehicle from its deployment area to a launch site and concealed it in a forest belt before the strike.

**

“The launcher was armed with missiles and operated by a crew. Several drones successfully struck the target, causing a secondary detonation of the ammunition,” the statement said.

Ukrainian forces also targeted a storage site for the Iskander ballistic missile system in Kurortne.

The location of the facility was reportedly identified with help from local resistance groups. Multiple drones hit the site simultaneously, damaging additional launch systems.

The development comes days after Ukrainian forces launched Storm Shadow missile strikes on the Kremniy El microelectronics plant on March 10.

The plant produces microchips used in Russian high-precision weapons, including Iskander missile system.

Ukraine’s General Staff said the strike caused major damage, likely halting production at the facility for around six months.

Earlier, on February 17, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces also reported destroying a storage site for Iskander missile systems in Crimea.

News.Az