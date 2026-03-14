Somali forces eliminate 22 al-Shabaab terrorists in twin operations

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The Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said Saturday that it carried out twin operations against the al-Shabaab terror group in the central regions, killing more than 22 terrorists.

The first operation in the Dumaye area of the Mudug region, where senior leaders of the group were targeted, killed 15 terrorists, including four senior figures, according to the NISA, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The second in the South-Central region of Hiran targeted two houses sheltering terrorists, killing about seven, including two key financial leaders of the group.

“These operations resulted in the killing of more than 22 conspirators who were engaged in organizing attempts against the security of the Somali people,” said NISA.

It said the spy agency has intensified operations against the group to “clear their remnants from all areas where they hide.”

Al-Shabaab has been engaged in an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targeting security forces, officials and civilians.

Since last July, the Somali army, with the support of the AUSSOM (African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia) and other international partners, has stepped up operations against the group supporting the central government.

The AUSSOM’s mandate was renewed for another year by the UN Security Council in December, with a UK-backed resolution extending authorization until Dec. 31.​​​​​​​

News.Az