Hengyi Industries to expand petrochemical refinery in Brunei: minister

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Hengyi Industries will continue its investment in phase two by expanding the petrochemical refinery in Brunei with an investment value of 5 billion U.S. dollars, a Brunei government minister said on Saturday.

During a session of the 22nd Legislative Council meeting, Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, minister at the Prime Minister's Office and second minister of finance and economy, said the project is expected to begin operations in 2029, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The expansion will significantly boost the petrochemical plant's production capacity from 8 million metric tons per year to 20 million metric tons per year by utilizing the latest technology

News.Az