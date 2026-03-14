Araghchi: Iran will respond to any attack on its energy facilities

Araghchi: Iran will respond to any attack on its energy facilities

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that Tehran will respond if its energy infrastructure comes under attack, saying Iranian forces could target facilities linked to U.S. companies in the Middle East.

“If Iranian facilities are targeted our forces will target facilities of American companies in the region or companies in which the United States has shares,” said Araghchi, as reported by the YCJ news agency, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The country will “act with caution so that densely populated areas are not targeted” in retaliatory strikes, he added.

Araghchi also said while “the Strait of Hormuz is open”, Iran will not allow “the oil tankers and vessels of enemies and their allies” to pass.

About 20 percent of the world’s oil traverses through the strategic waterway that links the Gulf to the Indian Ocean.

News.Az