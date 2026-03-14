Iran warns UAE residents: Immediately leave Abu Dhabi, Dubai port areas

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Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency has called on residents and workers in the United Arab Emirates to immediately leave areas surrounding several major ports, including Jebel Ali port in Dubai, Khalifa port in Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah port, News.Az reports.

According to the report, the warning was issued because the locations are considered potential targets due to the alleged presence of US military forces operating within or near civilian infrastructure.

“These areas have become legitimate targets due to the presence and concealment of US military forces among civilian installations and will be targeted in the coming hours,” the agency informed.

News.Az