Strike on Isfahan factory kills 15, report says

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At least 15 people were killed after a strike hit a factory in Isfahan.

The report said the facility was producing heaters and refrigerators, and workers were inside the building when the strike occurred, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Fars, the attack was carried out by Israel and the United States, though independent confirmation and further details about the strike were not immediately available.

Authorities have not yet released additional information about the victims or the extent of the damage. The incident comes amid rising regional tensions and a series of recent military strikes across the Middle East.

More details are expected as officials continue to assess the situation.

News.Az