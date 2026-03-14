Russian strike kills 1, injures 11 in Zaporizhzhia - VIDEO

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A Russian strike using guided aerial bombs hit a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on March 14, killing one man and injuring 11 others, local authorities said.

According to Ivan Fedorov, Russian forces launched four guided bomb strikes at around 4:30 p.m. local time, targeting apartments and private homes in the city, News.Az reports.

The attack killed one man and injured three men and eight women, including a 17-year-old victim who remains in serious condition.

A fire broke out following the strikes but was later extinguished by emergency responders.

Emergency workers rescued two victims trapped beneath rubble after the explosions destroyed several homes.

Officials reported that:

Several houses were completely destroyed

12 additional homes and 12 apartment buildings were damaged

An unspecified infrastructure facility and multiple vehicles were also hit

The southern Ukrainian city, which had around 710,000 residents before the 2022 full-scale invasion, has frequently been targeted by Russian attacks.

Earlier this week, on March 11, another guided bomb strike damaged critical infrastructure and injured 13 people, including children.

Authorities say rescue operations and damage assessments are continuing.

News.Az