Netanyahu, Biden discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts

In a Thursday phone call, US President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed collaborative efforts to secure a ceasefire for the conflict in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages on both sides.

"President Biden and the Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to finalize a ceasefire deal together with the release of hostages, as outlined by President Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council, the G7, and countries around the world," said a White House statement.During the phone call, the leaders discussed Hamas’ recent response to a proposed ceasefire.Biden also expressed approval for Netanyahu's decision to authorize his negotiators to engage with mediators from the US, Qatar, and Egypt in order to help reach a deal.While Biden reaffirmed the US' strong commitment to Israel's security, both expressed anticipation for a July 15 meeting of their national security teams, set to take place in the Strategic Consultative Group format.On Wednesday, Israel said it had received Hamas' response to the Gaza ceasefire proposal via Egyptian and Qatari mediators.Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been trying for months to secure a truce and the release of the 120 remaining hostages in Gaza, but to no avail.

News.Az