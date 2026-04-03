Netanyahu claims 70% of Iran steel capacity destroyed

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that around 70% of Iran’s steel production capacity has been destroyed following combined US–Israeli air strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

The statement, made in a video address, described ongoing strikes targeting what he called critical industrial and logistical assets in Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu said the strikes had severely weakened Iran’s industrial base, including steel production facilities, which he argued are linked to broader military capabilities.

He stated that the campaign is aimed at reducing the financial and operational capacity of Iran’s security institutions, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to his remarks, recent operations have included strikes on infrastructure such as bridges and industrial sites, alongside military-linked targets.

He added that the goal of the campaign is to disrupt weapons production capacity and weaken strategic supply chains.

International law generally prohibits attacks on civilian infrastructure unless it is being used for military purposes, a principle often cited in discussions of industrial targeting during armed conflict.

No independent verification of the extent of the damage has been provided.

The comments come amid heightened military tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, with repeated strikes reported across strategic infrastructure in the region.

The situation continues to raise concerns about further escalation and the broader stability of the Middle East.

News.Az