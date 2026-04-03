US pilot reportedly captured after jet downed in central Iran

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Iran says it has taken a US pilot captive after his fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier today, according to reports.

The pilot ejected and landed in Iran’s central Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

Tasnim said that, according to unconfirmed reports, US forces, believing the pilot may still be alive, attempted to extract him from Iran. However, other sources said the pilot may have already been captured by Iranian forces.

News.Az