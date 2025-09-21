Netanyahu: Israel will fight on all platforms, including the UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel will fight against the recognition of Palestinian statehood at all venues, including the UN.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made this statement during the country's weekly cabinet meeting, News.Az reports.

"Israel will have to fight both at the UN and in all other forums against the slanderous propaganda directed against us and against calls for the creation of a Palestinian state, which would threaten our existence and become an absurd reward for terrorism," the prime minister said. Netanyahu's remarks were disseminated by his office.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that he will travel to the United States in the middle of next week, where he will attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly and meet with US President Donald Trump.

"I will attend the UN General Assembly, and afterward, I will meet with our friend, President Trump. At the UN, I will present the truth. This is Israel's truth, but it is also the objective truth about our just struggle against the forces of evil. I will also present our vision of true peace, a peace that comes from strength," he said.

News.Az