Netanyahu reportedly promises Biden to withdraw Israeli army a km from Philadelphi Corridor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has committed to US President Joe Biden that the Israeli army will withdraw one kilometer from the 14-kilometer Philadelphi Corridor, which borders Gaza and Egypt.

This move will involve reducing military presence in the area while maintaining a limited number of military sites, News.Az reports citing Israel's Channel 12.The withdrawal pledge is part of broader discussions between Israel and the US concerning the Gaza conflict and regional security. The exact timing and details of the military site reductions were not specified in the report.The Philadelphi Corridor remains a critical issue in Israel-Hamas negotiations. The US, Qatar, and Egypt have been working to broker a cease-fire and facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza, but progress has been hampered by Netanyahu’s stance on the conflict.

