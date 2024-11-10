Netanyahu says he and Trump ‘see eye-to-eye’ on Iranian threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he has spoken with US President-elect Donald Trump three times since the US election less than a week ago, and that they see “eye-to-eye” on the Iranian threat.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said the talks “were designed to further tighten the strong alliance between Israel and the US, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel. “We see eye-to-eye on the Iranian threat in all its components, and the danger posed by it. We also see the great opportunities before Israel, in the expansion of peace, and in other realms.”He described the conversations as “good and very important.”Addressing the attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, Netanyahu noted that “a clear line connects two antisemitic attacks against Israel that we have recently seen on Dutch soil: the criminal legal attack against Israel at the international court in The Hague, and the criminal violent attack against Israeli citizens on the streets of Amsterdam.”

News.Az