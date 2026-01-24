Netanyahu to discuss Gaza with Witkoff, Kushner in Jerusalem

The US delegation plans to focus on the reopening of the Rafah crossing on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, as well as the launch of reconstruction efforts in the enclave in line with US President Donald Trump’s plan under the aegis of his Board of Peace, News.Az reports, citing Ynet.

The portal reports that Washington is insisting Israel fully reopen the Rafah crossing even before Hamas returns the body of the remaining hostage.

Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations on resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Türkiye. On October 9, the parties signed an agreement to implement the first phase of President Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, with the truce taking effect on October 10.

On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages as part of the ceasefire deal. Subsequently, several more bodies were transferred to Israel. As of now, Hamas continues to hold one remaining body.

The second phase of the agreement envisages the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and the launch of governance structures in the enclave, including the Board of Peace.