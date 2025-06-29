Netanyahu: Victory over Iran opened up opportunities for hostage release

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said victory in the war against Tehran opens "vast opportunities" for freeing hostages held in the Gaza Strip and defeating the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"We have eliminated the immediate threat to our (Israel's - TASS) existence, two mortally dangerous threats to our survival (Tehran's nuclear program and the production of Iranian ballistic missiles - TASS). Vast opportunities have opened up after this victory. First of all, for the release of hostages," Netanyahu said. The prime minister's statements were disseminated by his office.

The head of the cabinet added that Israel "must also resolve the Gaza issue and defeat Hamas." "I believe that we will achieve both goals," the prime minister continued. He also noted that "broad regional opportunities are opening up," referring to the prospects for normalizing Israel's relations with additional countries in the region.

News.Az