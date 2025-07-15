Netanyahu’s coalition shaken as ultra-Orthodox party exits over military draft dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition faces a critical challenge after United Torah Judaism, a key ultra-Orthodox party, announced its departure early Tuesday over disagreements about a contentious military draft law.

The bill at the heart of the dispute seeks to enshrine broad draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, many of whom prioritize religious studies over military service. This issue has long divided Israeli society, where most Jewish citizens are required to enlist, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

The rift has deepened amid the ongoing war in Gaza, which has increased pressure on Israel’s military manpower.

Although United Torah Judaism’s exit does not immediately threaten Netanyahu’s hold on power, once official in 48 hours, it will narrow his parliamentary majority and increase reliance on two far-right parties. These factions oppose concessions in ceasefire talks with Hamas and have themselves threatened to leave the government over any moves to pause or end the Gaza conflict.

The political turmoil unfolds as Israel and Hamas engage in fragile negotiations for a truce after 21 months of hostilities. Despite intense pressure from the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, talks have yet to yield a breakthrough. A major sticking point remains whether the war will formally end as part of any truce, with Netanyahu’s far-right allies insisting on continued military action until Hamas is fully dismantled.

United Torah Judaism has a 48-hour window before its departure becomes official, leaving Netanyahu a slim chance to negotiate a compromise. However, Shuki Friedman, vice president of the Jewish People Policy Institute, noted that the differences over the draft law are significant, making a rapid resolution unlikely.

Despite the setback, Netanyahu’s government is not immediately at risk of collapse. Opposition parties cannot initiate a no-confidence vote until year-end due to parliamentary procedures. Moreover, the upcoming summer recess, lasting until October, offers Netanyahu additional time to attempt reconciliation.

Cabinet Minister Miki Zohar of Netanyahu’s Likud party expressed cautious optimism about regaining United Torah Judaism’s support, saying, “God willing, everything will be fine.”

The Likud party has not yet responded to requests for further comment.

News.Az