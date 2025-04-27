Netflix axes popular series after three-season run

Interestingly, while that will not happen, the streaming service does have a plan in place to give fans the closure they need.

The move comes as a small but meaningful consolation for the dedicated fanbase who have followed the show from the very beginning.

Unlike other shows that have just outright ended with no follow-up, the streaming giant acknowledged the passionate outcry from viewers this time around.

Netflix decided to honor the show’s legacy with a final send-off that promises to bring closure to its major plotlines.

As shared via Tudum:

“Fan-favorite romance Heartstopper will conclude with an upcoming Heartstopper feature film. The film will star Connor and Locke (who will also serve as executive producers), and is written by Heartstopper creator, executive producer, and graphic novelist Alice Oseman. The Heartstopper movie starts filming this summer.”

An additional statement was shared by Oseman to emphasize how grateful they are to be able to conclude the Heartstopper story with a movie in place of a fourth season. Here’s what she shared:

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” Oseman stated. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Though many details regarding the project are being kept under wraps at this time, the Heartstopper feature film will be based on Alice Oseman’s sixth and final Heartstopper graphic novel that hasn’t yet been released. Nevertheless, it should provide a fulfilling premise for concluding this Netflix series that has kept audiences engaged for three seasons.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional news regarding the latest trending Netflix titles as we have them in addition to news for other streaming services. For now, Heartstopper fans can expect to see more news once the film begins shooting this year.