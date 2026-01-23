Netflix dismisses Paramount bid in Warner takeover race

+ ↺ − 16 px

Netflix has criticized Paramount’s takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, saying it “doesn’t pass the sniff test,” as competition over the media giant intensifies.

Netflix co-chief executive Greg Peters told the newspaper that the company is on track to secure support from Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders for its $82.7 billion offer focused on the firm’s film and television studios. He added that only a very small number of shares had been tendered in favor of Paramount’s rival $108 billion hostile bid for the entire company, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The comments highlight Netflix’s confidence in winning shareholder backing as the high-stakes battle for Warner Bros. Discovery enters a decisive phase.

