Netflix, FIFA agree deal for Women's World Cup in 2027, 2031

Netflix and FIFA have agreed a deal for the streaming giant to have exclusive United States broadcasting rights to the next two FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments, global football's governing body confirmed on Friday, News.az reports citing Espn.

The 2027 edition of the World Cup is set for Brazil, while a host has not yet been finalised for the 2031 tournament. The U.S. is expected to make a bid.FIFA unbundled media rights from the men's bidding for the first time for the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups. Fox has the men's World Cup deal through 2026, which cleared the way for FIFA's separate bidding process."This is a landmark moment for sports media rights," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. "As a marquee brand and FIFA's new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women's football."This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women's World Cup and the global women's game. FIFA and Netflix partnering together makes this a truly historic day for broadcasting and for women's football."The deal announced Friday is the most significant FIFA has signed with a streaming service for a major tournament. No value was given.World Cups are typically broadcast on free-to-air public networks to reach the biggest audiences. The 32-team, 64-game tournament in 2027 will be played in Brazil from June 24-July 25.A FIFA report published in 2019 said that 1.12 billion viewers watched the 2019 Women's World Cup, which was won by the United States. The 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand recorded the highest ever U.S. domestic viewership for a group stage match.Spain won the 2023 Women's World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand, after the U.S. won the two previous titles.

News.Az