Netflix unveils first look at crime thriller 'RIP' starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Netflix continues to dominate the thriller genre in 2025 with the highly anticipated crime thriller RIP.

This film brings Matt Damon and Ben Affleck back together under the direction of Joe Carnahan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After their Oscar-winning collaboration on Good Will Hunting, along with their successful solo careers, expectations are high for this reunion. Known for their memorable roles in films like Dogma and Air, the dynamic duo's latest collaboration has already captured the attention of fans eager for their return to the big screen.

Inspired by a real-life experience of one of Carnahan’s friends, “RIP” follows a team of Miami cops who stumble upon a hidden fortune in an abandoned stash house. But as word of the massive cash haul spreads, outside threats close in. If done right, Netflix could have a compelling crime thriller on its hands, and I can’t wait to watch it when it lands on the streaming service in fall 2025.

So far, Netflix has only given us a first-look image of Damon and Affleck sitting in a rundown room (likely the stash house), with Damon’s character in full police gear, hinting at his role in the Miami PD. There’s no trailer yet, but during Netflix’s 2025 lineup announcement, more details came out about “RIP,” including plot and cast insights. Even with the limited details so far, this one definitely has my attention already.

Alongside the first-look image above, Netflix has also revealed more plot details about what to expect when “RIP” premieres later this year. Of course, we’ll get a clearer picture once a trailer drops, but for now, Netflix Tudum has provided an official logline to tide us over:

“Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.”

