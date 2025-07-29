Netherlands blocks 2 far-right Israeli ministers as EU debates Gaza sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands has barred two far-right Israeli ministers from entering the country, while the European Union has suggested suspending Israel from a profitable tech investment program, amid growing frustration over the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

The ban targets hard-line National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, key partners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It was announced in a letter sent late Monday by Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp to lawmakers along with other measures, declaring “The war in Gaza must stop.”

The pair are champions of the Israeli settlement movement that supports continuing the war in Gaza, facilitating what they call the voluntary emigration of its Palestinian population and building Jewish settlements.

Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway imposed financial sanctions on the two men last month.

