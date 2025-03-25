Netherlands plans to more than double its military personnel by 2030

Netherlands plans to more than double its military personnel by 2030

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has confirmed it aims to more than double its military personnel, from 70,000 to 200,000 by 2030, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

In a letter from the State Secretary for Defence, Gijs Tuinman, to the House of Representatives, he said that defence is "facing a major change," which means "that the Netherlands must be able to stand on its own two feet."

In order to increase the size of the armed forces, the government will send a survey to all young people who are called up at the age of 17 to get them interested in serving.

Completing that survey is still voluntary for the time being, but it could eventually become mandatory, as could an interview or a medical examination.

The government also aims to increase the number of 'reservists,' those who work part-time for the armed forces, often combining their service with civilian work or studies.

They also want to encourage more young people to participate in the so-called service year, in which people between the ages of 18 and 27 can voluntarily get acquainted with defence.

The government is convinced that, "in view of the current threat assessment," a larger armed force should be created even sooner than was already intended.

Earlier, it aimed for an increase to 100.000 people, including professional soldiers, reservists, and civilian staff. At the end of last week, it became clear that this number would be adjusted upwards.

The ambition is to have the armed forces organised into both a peace organisation and a war organisation by 2027.

"This isn't just about quantity, but also about placing the right people with the necessary skills in the right roles on time," Tuinman stated.

Fears about Russia and doubts about the future of US protection are pressuring EU countries to boost their defence spending.

