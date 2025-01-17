Netherlands purchases Patriot parts to replenish Ukraine supplies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands has contracted Raytheon to supply parts for the Patriot air defense system to replenish a previous donation of Patriots to Ukraine, News.az reports citing The Defense Post .

The $529-million contract comprises a Patriot fire unit including radar, launchers, command and control stations, and other support equipment.Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts, and Huntsville, Alabama, with delivery expected in 2029.“Raytheon is committed to partnering with the Dutch as they continue to advance their integrated air and missile defense capabilities,” senior vice president of Global Patriot at Raytheon Pete Bata said.“The Netherlands’ investment in Patriot ensures collective security and deterrence across Europe.”A trio of Patriot launchers were delivered by the Netherlands to Ukraine in November, making good on a promise the country made in 2023.A Patriot radar unit had already been sent to Ukraine in September as part of the promise.However, an Amsterdam initiative to assemble a complete Patriot system from donated parts for Ukraine did not succeed, as an unnamed country backed out of its earlier promise.“And there are several countries that are also very eager to help Ukraine,” Dutch news outlet Delfi quoted Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans as saying.“They are doing everything they can. But they have encountered some problems that make it impossible to assemble this system.”

News.Az