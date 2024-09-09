Netherlands to supply Ukraine with additional air-to-air missiles for F-16s

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands has announced it will send more air-to-air missiles to Ukraine for use with its F-16 fighter jets, which are capable of targeting aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans has unveiled the new military aid package following international consultations, News.Az reports, citing Dutch news agency ANP. While the specific number and type of missiles have not been disclosed for security reasons, Brekelmans confirmed that the aid will enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities.In addition to the missiles, Ukraine will receive F-16 maintenance equipment, including spare parts, specialized tools, and repair materials.Earlier in September, Brekelmans highlighted the Netherlands’ commitment to accelerating support for Kyiv. On Thursday, he reiterated that the country would continue its military assistance to Ukraine for as long as necessary.Since the onset of Russia’s invasion, the Netherlands has contributed over €3.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

News.Az