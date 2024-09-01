News.az
Tag:
F-16
Türkiye’s Erdogan says to discuss with Trump supplies of F-35, F-16 fighter jets
23 Sep 2025-09:02
F-16 crashes during Poland air show practice, pilot killed
28 Aug 2025-23:23
Russia condemns Netherlands for supplying F-16s to Ukraine
26 May 2025-19:36
U.S. reveals F-16 storage details to support Ukraine’s air force efforts
01 May 2025-21:06
Belgium delays F-16 deliveries to Ukraine for at least another year
22 Feb 2025-17:37
Denmark sends nearly all F-16s it promised to Ukraine
14 Feb 2025-20:17
Netherlands to train 26 Ukrainians to maintain F-16s
31 Jan 2025-22:04
US greenlights $160 million F-16 engine support sale to Greece
15 Nov 2024-19:59
Ukrainian pilots begin F-16 training in Romania
13 Sep 2024-09:30
Netherlands to supply Ukraine with additional air-to-air missiles for F-16s
09 Sep 2024-09:02
