New Armenian authorities engaged in social network scandals instead of reforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

A scandal broke out in Facebook between a member of Nikol Pashinyan’s team in parliament, Alexander Avetisyan, and a former member of Nikol Pashinyan’s team ele

The cause of the skirmish of the new Armenian authorities was another scandal that occurred at the meeting of the Council of the Elders of Yerevan on December 25.

Recall, then a member of the team of Nikol Pashinyan, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan rudely criticized the Luys faction for its position on the reform of public transportation in the Armenian capital, calling the members of the faction loafers and parasites.

News.Az

News.Az