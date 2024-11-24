New clue could solve DB Cooper case 53 years after $200k hijacking

+ ↺ − 16 px

DB Cooper's parachute, used in his $200,000 escape, may have been discovered, News.Az reports citing the DailyMail

The enigma behind DB Cooper, the man who jumped out of Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305 with thousands in cash after handing a stewardess a note demanding the ransom, has long stumped the FBI.Nearly a decade later, the FBI has begun unofficially looking back into the case after the children of Richard Floyd McCoy II contacted YouTuber Dan Gryder in 2020 with possible evidence.After Chanté and Richard III 'Rick' McCoy's mother died, they got in contact with Gryder - who had bothered them on and off for years while doing his own investigation - inviting him to the family's North Carolina property in July 2022.Inside McCoy's mother's storage was a modified military surplus bailout rig Gryder believes Cooper used in the heist, he told Cowboy State Daily.'That rig is literally one in a billion,' he told the outlet.McCoy's children also agree that their father may have been Cooper, but they refrained from coming forward with their speculation until their mother died, as they believed she was complicit in her husband's crime.On Monday, Gryder released a video on his YouTube channel, where he announced the FBI had been looking into their newest discoveries.

