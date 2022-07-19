New EU-Azerbaijan energy partnership deal is of great importance: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new EU-Azerbaijan deal on strategic energy partnership is of great importance amid the ongoing global developments, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev told News.Az on Tuesday.

"A Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union represented by the European Commission and the Republic of Azerbaijan" was signed in Baku on Monday. The document was inked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

“EU sees Azerbaijan as a reliable energy partner. This view was also voiced by the president of the European Commission in Baku,” Naghiyev said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has already proved to be a reliable partner in many areas by remaining true to its word. “The EU also praises Azerbaijan’s role in preventing the threat of energy security,” the MP added.

Naghiyev added that the EU will soon hold hearings on Azerbaijan to discuss important political and economic points.

News.Az