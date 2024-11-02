New Israeli airstrikes result in 84 Palestinian deaths, including 50 children

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 50 children were among the 84 Palestinians killed in two Israeli attacks on residential buildings in northern Gaza, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office, News.Az reports citing Days of Palestine.

“The Israeli occupation army commits two brutal massacres by bombing residential buildings belonging to the Shalayel and Ghandour families in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in more than 170 civilians being affected, with 84 killed, including over 50 children, and dozens missing and injured,” the Office added.“These crimes come as the occupation army targets civilian families in residential buildings populated by civilians and displaced individuals, consisting of several stories,” it said.According to sources from Deir el-Balah, as the bombs dropped a few kilometers away, “People are arriving to the hospital in carts pulled by animals, because it is quite hard for civil defense and front-line emergency workers to reach the area, as Israeli military drones are actively operating there.”Nearly 200 such centers have been targeted since the war began, including a school that was converted into a shelter for displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat.Witness to the Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, Abu Mohammed al-Taweel, claimed to have seen numerous people killed after several family homes were targeted, including a five-month-old infant.“We are here to die. We are ready to die. I was not killed today, but I will definitely be killed tomorrow. No safe places here in the Gaza Strip. Massacres are being committed everywhere.”The Israeli occupation army continues to impose a siege on northern Gaza, which limits humanitarian aid and attempts to expel Palestinians from the area. The situation there is still dire.Although the official death toll in Gaza is 43,259 with 101,827 wounded, the actual death toll is thought to be significantly higher.

News.Az