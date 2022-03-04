New national parks to be created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The restoration of specially protected natural territories in the liberated territories is urgent today," the head of the Biodiversity Protection Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said, a News.Az correspondent reports.

He said that work is underway to establish protected areas of a new type: "For example, such a place will be created in Zagatala. Studies on the creation of such zones in different parts of the country are being conducted. Initially, there are versions of creating new national parks or nature reserves. The first priority is the restoration of specially protected natural areas in the liberated territories".

News.Az