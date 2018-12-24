New platform commissioned in Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new offshore platform #12 was commissioned at the Bulla-Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR on Dec. 24.

The construction of the platform was launched in 2017 by the Oil and Gas Construction Trust. One prospecting well and four production wells with an average depth of 6,300 meters will be drilled from the platform.

Meanwhile, 2.5 million cubic meters of gas and 500 tons of condensate are planned to be extracted from these wells daily.

SOCAR managed to increase the production level during 11 months, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said.

“New platforms like Bulla Deniz-12, built on the basis of modern technologies, will ensure the sustainability of our success,” Abdullayev added. “We are proud that we can build and install platforms that meet the highest engineering and technological requirements on our own. This shows that SOCAR in all spheres was formed as a modern global company."

Bulla Deniz field is located 10 kilometers south-east of the Sangachal-Duvanni-Khara-Zire field. SOCAR is the operator of the development.

News.Az

News.Az