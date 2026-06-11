Iranian analyst arrested, protesters jailed as concerns grow over new detentions

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Iranian authorities have arrested political analyst Sadegh Zibakalam, while two detainees from the January 2026 nationwide protests have received prison sentences. At the same time, rights groups have raised concerns over the detention of a Sunni cleric and three Kurdish citizens, according to reports from Iranian human rights organisations and state media.

The Judiciary Media Center announced on Wednesday that Zibakalam had been arrested by security forces and that his case is currently under review by the Culture and Media Prosecutor's Office, News.Az reports, citing the foreign-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

According to Mizan News Agency, the arrest followed the filing of a new criminal complaint and the tightening of judicial supervision measures previously imposed on the political analyst. Authorities said earlier this month that Zibakalam had violated a court-ordered ban on media activity by participating in a new interview, HRANA reported.

In May, the Judiciary Media Center announced that indictments had been issued against Zibakalam and the editor-in-chief of ANA News Agency. Under a judicial ruling, Zibakalam had been prohibited from engaging in media activities or publishing content on social media for three months. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the specific charges in the latest case.

Separately, the Khuzestan Province Court of Appeals upheld prison sentences against Iman Shahpari and Arman Key Shams, who were arrested during the nationwide protests that erupted in January 2026.

According to HRANA, the two men were each sentenced to two years and one day in prison on charges of "disrupting public order" under the Note to Article 286 of Iran's Islamic Penal Code. One year of each sentence was suspended for a period of four years.

The defendants had previously received identical sentences from Branch 1 of the Ahvaz Revolutionary Court. The case was prosecuted under a provision linked to Article 286, which concerns the offence of "spreading corruption on earth" (efsad-e fel-arz), although prosecutors did not pursue the more serious charge itself.

Human rights observers noted that authorities used the Note to Article 286 rather than Article 618, which addresses ordinary public-order offences and carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison. They argued that this reflected a security-focused approach and allowed the courts to impose harsher penalties.

Shahpari and Key Shams were arrested on 8 January during the nationwide protests and remain imprisoned in Sheiban Prison in Ahvaz.

Meanwhile, rights groups reported the arrest of Molavi Abdolaziz Omarzahi, a Sunni cleric and former instructor at the Darul Uloom Makki seminary in Zahedan.

According to the Baluch rights group Haal Vsh, agents of the Ministry of Intelligence detained Omarzahi on Tuesday evening while he was returning home after leaving Makki Mosque. He was reportedly arrested in Zahedan and transferred to an undisclosed location.

As of Wednesday, no information had been released regarding his whereabouts, physical condition or any charges against him. Omarzahi has previously faced arrest and judicial proceedings related to his activities.

Concerns have also been raised over the detention of three Kurdish citizens arrested earlier this month.

According to the HANA Human Rights Organization, Kazhal Rahmani has launched a hunger strike while being held in solitary confinement at the Sanandaj Juvenile Detention Centre. Rahmani was arrested on 6 June alongside her husband, Issa Faizi, and her brother, Danial Rahmani, by agents of the Ministry of Intelligence.

Rights advocates say the three detainees have been denied access to legal counsel and family visits since their arrest. The whereabouts and condition of Faizi and Danial Rahmani remain unknown, according to the organization.

No charges have been publicly announced against the three Kurdish detainees.

Human rights groups have expressed concern over the continued detentions, the use of solitary confinement and the lack of information about the detainees, calling on authorities to clarify their status and ensure that their legal rights are respected.

News.Az