New storm set to hit Southern California

Southern California is preparing for another round of stormy weather after strong winds and heavy rain caused flooding, downed trees and heavy mountain snowfall earlier this week.

Forecasters say most areas will see cooler, drier weather on Wednesday, though conditions will remain windy in some locations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, another storm system is expected to bring fresh rainfall starting Thursday, meaning residents are being advised to stay prepared for changing weather conditions.

Recent storms across the region have already caused infrastructure disruption and hazardous travel conditions, particularly in mountain and flood-prone areas.

Weather officials said the situation remains fluid, with further updates expected as the next storm approaches.

